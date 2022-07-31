When Tyler Ewell lived in the barracks as a soldier, playing beer pong became a way to get everyone out of their rooms and talking and laughing with each other. Soldiers from different states had different rules for the game, which would spark banter as they negotiated how to play.

“As you’re making the game, you’re trying to get familiar with new people,” said 27-year-old Ewell, who left the Army about two years ago as a specialist. “You’re not just sitting around drinking by the campfire. You’re playing a competitive game against somebody that you’re bonding with. It’s somebody in your unit that you have met all of twice outside the motor pool, but you’ve been next-door neighbors for the last year and a half.”

