An evacuation flight chartered by Goldbelt Inc., an Alaska Native corporation, is grounded in Afghanistan.
The company is an urban Alaska Native for‐profit corporation headquartered in Juneau. Company officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Goldbelt is seeking to charter a flight with Kam Air. The destination city is unknown. Kam Air is the largest private Afghan airline.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's office is aware of the situation and monitoring it closely, Sullivan's office said Tuesday.
Half-dozen charter flights
A half-dozen private charter flights trying to evacuate people from Afghanistan have been grounded by the Taliban, Newsweek magazine reported. Evacuees include more than 100 Americans.
The Taliban was negotiating with the U.S. State Department over the evacuations, according to the news magazine.
Other grounded flights included Mercury One, a Christian-based charity led by media personality Glenn Beck.
The private flights had yet to be boarded, with evacuees in hiding and awaiting permission to safely exit the country. Evacuees included Americans and Afghans with special immigrant visas to leave the country.
Assisting federal clients
Goldbelt has more than 1,600 employees in 50 states and seven countries. The company's work includes providing contracted professionals and services to the federal government.
"We utilize our skill set ... to assist federal clients," the company states on its website.
Eight Goldbelt companies, with services ranging from security and data systems to transportation and healthcare, were recognized in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor for hiring, training and retaining U.S. veterans.