The Alaska National Guard is holding an annual training exercise in three locations across the state. The joint exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot involves nearly 2,000 people who are being trained in homeland security and emergency response in Arctic environments.
During the training, participants take part in exercises that mimic potential security and emergency response scenarios for “realistic training in austere, extreme cold-weather environments,” according to Alan Brown, director of communications and public affairs for the Alaska National Guard.
With the goal of expanding the National Guard’s capacity to respond in cold climates, the exercise takes place in three locations across Alaska, including Nome and Kodiak as well as Joint Base Elemford-Richardson in Anchorage. Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot will be training in Nome from Feb. 26 through March 1, Anchorage/JBER from Feb. 23 to March 1, and Kodiak from March 5 through March 10.
The Anchorage portion of the training focuses on working with state and federal agencies to “practice responding to various emergency situations,” Brown said. The Nome location provides the National Guard with an opportunity to conduct security operations in an extreme cold weather environment, and in Kodiak the Guard trains with the Alaska State Defense Force, the community and the Coast Guard to practice responding to a major disaster.
Arctic Eagle-Patriot involves roughly 900 personnel from the Air and Army National Guard, over 200 Active-Duty Air Force, Army and Marine Corps service members, and more than 500 people from federal, state and local agencies. The training will also bring in people from the Canadian Army Reserve and Royal Canadian Air Force. “The more we can train with other agencies, the better prepared we will be to respond as needed to a real disaster,” Brown said.
The multi-week operation began on Feb. 22 and will wrap up March 10.
The Arctic Eagle-Patriot exercise was started in 2012, and takes place around the same time–February and March–annually. Brown explained that holding the exercise in late winter each year “provides a degree of predictability in planning and also enables units to exercise their ability to operate in the cold-weather environments.”
This year the exercise has taken on new importance considering the Russo-Ukrainian war. Mainland Alaska is only about 55 miles from mainland Russia, and this proximity has given the state geopolitical importance. “Alaska provides critical air and missile defense for the nation,” reads a technical report from the Defense Technical Information Center. “The region will continue to be of great strategic interest.”