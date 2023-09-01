Soldiers of 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, known as the Kodiaks, were recently conducting live-fire training in Fort Wainwright’s Yukon Training Area when they had to adjust fire — literally and metaphorically — for their real-life bear brothers.

“Their training has been overrun by black bears,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, senior enlisted leader for 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the parent unit for 70th BEB.

