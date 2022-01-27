The 354th Fighter Wing accepted delivery of its 49th F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Eielson, Jan. 25, 2022.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward joined Col. Lawrence Evert, 354th Operations Group commander, and Col. Matthew Powell, 354th Maintenance Group commander, to welcome the jet.
“It’s a really amazing experience,” Ward said. “I was fortunate enough to be part of some of the initial discussions when they were talking about bringing the F-35s to Alaska. To be part of those planning efforts and then start seeing them arrive, and to see now the 49th jet — it’s a little surreal.”
The arrival of the jet, assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, signals the end of a long beddown process that began in 2016 when Eielson was selected as the home station for the Air Force’s first operational overseas F-35s. Eielson was chosen due to its location on the globe as well as its proximity to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the largest training airspace in the world.
The 354th Fighter Wing is scheduled to receive a total of 54 F-35s by the summer of 2022.