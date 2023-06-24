Col. David Berkland relinquished command of the 354th Fighter Wing to Col. Paul Townsend at Eielson Air Force Base Thursday morning.

Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, said that the 354th Fighter Wing provides the Indo-Pacific region with combat ready airpower and strategic arctic airpower.

