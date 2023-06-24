Col. David Berkland relinquished command of the 354th Fighter Wing to Col. Paul Townsend at Eielson Air Force Base Thursday morning.
Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, said that the 354th Fighter Wing provides the Indo-Pacific region with combat ready airpower and strategic arctic airpower.
“Through Berkland’s leadership, the airmen have realized his vision to be the world’s premier fighter wing,” Berkland said.
Nahom said that Berkland led a cultural shift in the wing, leading the 354th to once again be a combat ready force. He said that Townsend brings a passion for innovation to the 354th Fighter Wing.
“The nation is depending on this wing,” Nahom said.
Berkland was awarded the Legion of Merit for his outstanding service commanding the 354th Fighter Wing. Berkland oversaw 12 large scale combat training exercises, 15 readiness exercises, five deployments, and five interceptions of foreign objects in U.S. air space.
Col. David Berkland thanked Nahom for trusting him to lead the Wing towards the future and for always having his back.
“You’ve rebuilt this wing into a highly lethal fighting team,” he told the airmen. He said that the 354th Fighter Wing is combat focused, lethal and ready. He said that they have 54 F-35s that are combat ready.
Berkland said that Townsend will lead the 354th Fighter Wing with courage, love, character and an impressive warrior mentality.
“If a conflict occurs, the 354th Fighter Wing will be the first in and the last out as the most lethal combat fighting team in the U.S. Air Force,” Berkland said.
Col. Paul Townsend said he is excited and humbled to lead and serve with the 354th Fighter Wing.
“At the front of the hangar, we have an F-35, our nation’s premiere fifth generation fighter, and the F-16, a venerable workhorse that not only provides world-class, professional adversary air but also protects our homeland when called upon,” Townsend said. “And finally, we have a formation of our most important asset, our American Airmen.” They revealed the flagship of the wing with the commander’s name.
The 354th Fighter Wing was activated as the 354th Fighter Group in November, 1942. It was inactivated after World War II and reactivated as the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson AFB in 1993. The mission of the 354th Fighter Wing is to provide the U.S. Indo-Pacific region combat-ready fifth generation airpower, advanced integration training, and strategic arctic airpower basing.
