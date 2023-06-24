Sunny summer skies shined down on the longest street festival Saturday afternoon as people swarmed into the 41sth Midnight Sun Festival in downtown Fairbanks.
Festival-goers were treated to wide selection of 30 live music and performances, including the Fairbanks Community Jazz Band and Cirque Alaska.
Locals and tourists alike sated their taste buds with a wide selection of food and browsed an eclectic assortment of retail and craft items from 150 vendors.
By 1 p.m. the streets on 1st through 3rd Avenues were swarming with people.
“The festival has been going spectacularly,” said Liv Dowling with Golden Heart Consulting, who helped organize the festival. “It looks like it’s been successful and we’re really happy with our expansion on to 3rd and 4th Avenue.”
The expansion, which included use of Mount McKinley Bank’s parking lot, allowed the fair to place a kid’s zone full of bouncy houses on 4th Avenue.
“It’s been quite busy,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Fairbanks Association.
This year’s festival also saw the return of Kendall Automotive’s Hero Games, an event launched in 2021 but took a hiatus the following year.
Six teams representing comprised of military service members and local public safety organizations competed in fetes of strength, speed, teamwork and endurance, from log carrying to pushing a 5,800-pound Humvee 100 yards down Lacey Street.
John Guintu, Kendall Automotive’s community relations manager, said the top prize was "bragging rights to see who is the best."
“The Hero Games was created so we could celebrate our community heroes, whether first responders or military,” said Guintu. “We thought it would be a great idea to host this during the Midnight Sun Festival. It’s a great occasion to get the community out and watch a great competition.”
