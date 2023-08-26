August 26, 2013— Darryl Lewis has an interview technique particular to longtime, small town reporters. Between 17 years in the Fairbanks news business and past careers as a Nanooks basketball player and Fairbanks Community Behavioral case manager, Lewis seems to know everyone.
So whether he’s in sweatpants and a Nanooks jacket at the scene of a fatal car crash or in a suite to interview politicians on election night, there’s a good chance he’ll start by giving his interview subject a hug before turning on his camera and starting the questions.
As he prepared to move to Denver and leave Fairbanks and his job at KTVF Channel 11 this month, Lewis said being one of the most recognizable TV reporters has been one of the best and worst parts of living in Fairbanks. Lewis, 48, has worked for Channel 11 since 1996, but has been interested in the crime beat since he was growing up in the south side of Columbus, Ohio, and started reading the police blotter of the Columbus Dispatch at age 7- He was never as interested in the comics or sports page, he said. He lived in a poor, rough neighborhood so there was plenty of activity in the blotter.
Aug. 26, 1998— More than a half-million tourists and residents were ordered to leave the coasts of North and South Carolina on Tuesday as Hurricane Bonnie closed in with gathering speed.
Hurricane-force winds could hit the coast by daybreak Wednesday. By late Tuesday, showers and tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph were hitting in southeastern North Carolina.
By early afternoon, traffic was bumper-tobumper on roads leading inland from North Carolina’s Outer Banks as people tried to get out of the way of Bonnie, a behemoth of a storm with winds ofI15 mph. Many residents were unwilling to take the chance that the first hurricane of the Atlantic season would follow the path of some previous storms and take a last-minute turn out to sea.
“This is a big sucker,” said Sterling Webster, a resident of coastal Dare County on the Outer Banks.
Aug. 26, 1973— Sweden (AP) Police early today stopped th>4r plans to pump sleeping gas into a bank vault in which a gunman was holding four hostages after the man warned that he had tied the three women and a man to the wall so they would strangled.
The police lowered sandwiches and drinking water to the gunman, the hostages and a convicted murderer in the vault with them through a hole they had drilled in the ceiling of the vault. The six have been trapped in the vault since Saturday morning. Officers said they feared that
if gas were put into the vault and the hostages became unconscious, they would strangle from the weight of their bodies. The police said they would do nothing until early afternoon.
The police began drilling three holes into the ceiling of the vault Sunday night. Shortly before they broke through, the gunman fired one shot into the vault’s ventilator drum, but no one was hurt, authorities said.
“We would not like to see these young people hanged, that’s why we agreed to a truce,” said Police Chief Curt Lindroth.
Aug. 26, 1948— A 32-year-old Fairbanks carpenter, who apparently was the victim of a cruel hit-and-run driver, was found dead on South Cushman street early yesterday morning.
The body of Edward Miles was found approximately 15 feet off the street, where he had been hurled by the impact of the speeding automobile. The man was found in a clump of grass about 100 yards north of the Squadron<;lub. He had been killed almost instantly, it was believed, since his skull and jaw were fractured, and there were numerous ether apparent fractures and bruises about the body.
Highway patrolmen said the body was found at about 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Death had apparently occurred about seven or eight hours previously.
Aug. 26, 1923— Captain Lovell Smith and Lieutenant John Richter at 5:07 yesterday morning made an attempt at new aviation records for endurance, speed and distance. They planned to take fuel aboard while aloft, and to remain in the air from 45 to 50 hours.
Shortly after 10 o’clock another airplane maneuvered over the racer and successfully transferred one hundred gallons of gasoline thru a rubber hose. The racer, throughout the morning, maintained an average speed of 90 mike an hour.
Shortly after noon a relief plant again went aloft and passed hot food to the aviators.
With the mechanism of their plane apparently functioning perfectly, and with three world s records already established. Captain Smith and lieutenant Richter this morning gave every intention of hanging up several more marks before the end of their flight, which began yesterday.