Sept. 9, 2012 — More than a dozen borough residents spoke out against a proposed gas station, grocery and liquor store on Chena Hot Springs Road during the Borough Assembly’s Thursday night meeting, even though an administratvie error will postpone a vote on the liquor license until the Assembly’s next meeting.
The liquor license transfer for Hot Springs Gas was incorrectly labeled as a beverage dispensary — a bar — when the application was for packaged distribution. The error means the transfer will need another public notice, delaying a vote until the Sept. 22.
Sept. 9, 1997 — Sofas, lamps and tablecloths. Children sprawled with books on a hooked rug. Silk flowers in pots, framed prints and quilts. No, ifs not someone’s living room — it’s Chinook Charter School, an experiment in education led by four pioneering teachers.
The first week of classes at Fairbanks’ first charter school brought near-perfect attendance among the 76 kindergarten through eighth-graders — while the district’s other schools report average daily no-shows of 5 to 10 percent. There’s one adult for every seven Chinook students, a ratio made possible by the assistance of full-time student teachers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The four classrooms range in size from 15 to 21 students.
Sept. 9, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has hinted that it may subpoena Sen. Mike Gravel, D- Alaska, to appear before the Federal Grand Jury in Boston which is investigating events surrounding publication of the secret Pentagon papers.
In a legal memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, the Justice Department argued that the June 29 midnight session of Gravel’s public works subcommittee, at which the Alaska senator read portions of his copy of the Pentagon papers, did not have “legitimate legislative purpose.”
Sept. 9, 1947 — OAKLAND, Calif. — The 1,500 men of the Army’s “Task Force Frigid” embarked Saturday for winter operations in the far northern reaches of Alaska. “Task Force Williawa” isn’t quite ready.
Taks Force boarded the Sea Star which will proceed to Whittier, the Army port near Anchorage, Alaska. The men then will travel by rail to Ladd field, Fairbanks, to set up winter headquarters. The purpose of the Army ground forces winter test program, officers said, is to test equipment and assemble information on problems and difficulties that arise from winter conditions.