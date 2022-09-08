Sept. 8, 2012 — WASHINGTON — The congressional super committee searching for ways to pare at least $1.2 trillion from the federal deficit should open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling instead of hiking taxes, a top House Republican said Wednesday.
Rep. Doc Hastings, R-Wash., the head of the House Natural Resources Committee, said he would make that ANWR recommendation to the 12-member panel, which holds its first public meeting today.
Sept. 8, 1997 — KETCHIKAN — With their keen noses and surprisingly good memories, bears airlifted more than 30 miles from Ketchikan have returned this summer, hoping to resume garbage-eating habits that got them exiled in the first place.
The result has been a bloody summer for bears in Ketchikan. Police and residents have killed 16 so far, and that toll is expected to rise.
Sept. 8, 1972 — The West joined hands with the East in Fairbanks today when a half-dozen Soviet mayors and ranking officials were briefed on operation of the city, borough and University of Alaska.
In all, some 15 Russian officials are paying a one-day visit to Fairbanks, guests of Mayor Julian C. Rice and Alaska Airlines. The Fairbanks mayor and others recently visited the USSR on the inaugural flight by the airlines to Siberia.
Sept. 8, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, so here is an item from Sept. 9, 1947 — NOME — The new Mount McKinley Air Freight, Inc., today suspended operations between Alaska and Seattle pending an investigation into the death of four persons Saturday in the crash of one of the company’s two planes in a fog on Anvil Mountain, five miles north of here.
The plane and crew were making their first flight to Nome for the newly-organized air line and had taken off from Fairbanks. The craft reported to the Nome air field control tower at 11:18 a.m. that it had only 30 minutes of fuel left and nothing further was heard.