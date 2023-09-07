10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 2013 — Residents throughout Fairbanks reported power outages from downtown Fairbanks south to Van Horn and north to College Road early Friday afternoon.
Golden Valley Electric Association reported that it had lost all 77 megawatts of power from the state intertie transmission system at 12:48 p.m.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1998 — Fort Wainwright would get $24 million and Eielson Air Force Base $17 million for construction projects under a federal funding package awaiting President Clinton’s signature. That is part of $88 million in Alaska military construction appropriations approved last Tuesday by the U.S. Senate, according to Sen. Ted Stevens.
The largest local project is at Fort Wainwright, where $19.5 million is earmarked for barracks improvements. Wainwright also would receive $3.1 million for its central vehicle wash facility.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1973 — Talk on federal air pollution proposals was more quiet but still largely negative in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) public hearing Thursday night. Government officials and the general public differed in their acceptance of the EPA’s plan, the former being still firmly against it and some of the latter more in favor of at least some of the EPA’s ideas.
State, borough and city officials testified for more than three hours. All were critical of the EPA’s transportation control plan and some questioned the need for any stringent air pollution control measures here. When the general public finally did get to speak, at 10:30 p.m., five of the eight who testified felt there was a real air pollution problem developing in Fairbanks and called for some type of action, though not necessarily the EPA’s proposals.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1948 — A renewed personal appeal for Alaska statehood was coupled with bitter denunciation of members of the Territorial legislature by Governor Ernest H. Gruening in a Labor Day address here yesterday.
The governor directed his sharpest attacks at representatives of the Fourth Division in his 45-minutes address, delivered before an open-air audience of several hundred from a Central Labor council platform on Second Avenue. The governor blamed the last legislature and the later special session for financial misfortunes of the University of Alaska and for curtailing Veterans administration revenues.
100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1923 — A brass plate marks the pew in the church at Sitka where the late President Harding sat at the last public religious services he attended. On the plate is inscribed the words: “President Harding occupied this pew on Sunday. July 22. 1923; his last attendance at public worship.”
Only a part of the President’s immediate party attended the service. Those present and the order in which they were seated in the pew were recalled today by Gov, Scott C. Bone as follows: Speaker Gillett, Mrs. Hubert Work, Mrs. Harding, President Harding, Gov. Bone, Mr. Herbert Hoover, Secretary Hoover and Secretary Wallace.