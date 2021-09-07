10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 2011 — Less than a half-mile from the place on Chena Hot Springs Road where neighbors defeated a planned restaurant and bar two years ago, a liquor license application has some neighbors gearing up for a fight.
A half-dozen signs recently popped up along the road to rally neighbors for an Assembly meeting Thursday, where Assembly members will hear testimony and likely vote on the liquor license transfer for a new gas station, grocery and liquor store, called Hot Springs Gas, three miles east of the Steese Highway.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — Nearly a year after a flock of Canada geese knocked an Air Force jet out of the sky and killed 24 crew members, officials at the state’s major airfields say they’ve learned much about keeping birds away from runways.
At Elmendorf Air Force Base, site of the Sept. 22 crash, Capt. Doug Hanson said roving bird patrols have killed about 35 birds since this spring, when migrating geese and ducks arrived in the Anchorage Bowl. Measures such as air cannons and coyote decoys have kept the birds unsettled, he said.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1971 — JUNEAU — The Labor Day weekend ended suddenly for 111 persons aboard an Alaska Airlines jet flying into Juneau just after noon Saturday. And in the same instant, the holiday was shattered for scores of families and for government officials and workers who were still trying Tuesday to comprehend what happened.
The Boeing 727, was making its approach for landing at the Juneau Municipal Airport, informed the tower of the approach, locked into a localizer directional signal to the airport, then lost radio communication. Four hours later the worst fears were confirmed when a helicopter spotted the wreckage of the trijet shattered against a mountain face in the Chilkat range 20 miles west of Juneau. Dead were 104 passengers and seven crew members, victims of the worst single plane crash in the history of the United States.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 7, 1946 — Fairbanks’ battle of the rooftops went into a new phase today with the first meeting of the Mayor’s Committee on Housing set up as part of the program recommended by George W. Coplen, regional administrator, National Housing Agency, in his recent trip through the Territory.
The committee meeting coincided with the launching of a new barrage of telegrams and letters to national housing officials in Washington, D.C. Latest recruit in the campaign was the Junior Women’s Club, whose members dispatched a letter to Dillon Myer, commissioner of the Federal Public Housing Authority.