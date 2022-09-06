10 YEARS AGO
September 6, 2012 — Hundreds of organized labor supporters weaved through the streets of Fairbanks on Monday, celebrating a sunny Labor Day with a traditional parade and picnic.
About a dozen local unions were represented — including those representing firefighters, teachers and Teamsters and state employees — often with members wearing matching T-shirts as they marched along the parade route between the Noel Wien Public Library and Pioneer Park. An Army color guard and a bagpipe serenade by the Red Hackle Pipe Band led the procession, followed by a caravan of vehicles that included a fire engine, cement truck and school bus.
25 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1997 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, so here is an item from September 5, 1997 — CAMBRIDGE BAY, Northwest Territories — After a week of parties, shore barbecues and onboard dining, most passengers on a luxury liner stranded in the Arctic were expected to transfer to another ship Wednesday to complete a cruise through waters that once tested the most rugged explorers.
The Hanseatic — a German managed cruise ship carrying two Canadians, 34 Americans and 117 Europeans — ran aground last Thursday in the Simpson Strait, a narrow, treacherous passage between King William Island and the mainland. There were no injuries.
50 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1972 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, so here is an item from September 5, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Delay in construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline is costing oil companies nearly $330,000 per day in interest on their $1.5 billion investment on the North Slope, says John B. Bell, president of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers.
Bell told the Alaska Petroleum Engineers Thursday night, “The Alaska economy also is suffering because of lost salaries, lost taxes and lost royalty to the state.”
75 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from September 5, 2012 — Not 650, but 1,500 units of housing are necessary to eliminate the Fairbanks shelter crisis in the opinion of the Lions Club.
Members yesterday devoted their business meeting at the Model Cafe to discussion of the city’s most pressing problem and authorized a letter to be directed to Delegate E. L. “Bob” Barlett, summarizing the organization’s views.