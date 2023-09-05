Sept. 5, 2013— The state plans to void its grant to the financially troubled Fairbanks Community Behavioral Health Center next week, shifting the responsibility for local mental health services to an Anchorage-based organization instead. The move comes a week after the board of directors for the local health center voted to pursue bankruptcy after an audit determined it had only enough money to remain open through mid-September.
The health center is $1.2 million in debt and has been staggered by a series of financial problems in the past year. Board members said they learned of the scope of the troubles in May, when the organization struggled to meet payroll for its roughly 60 employees.
Sept. 5, 1998— ANCHORAGE— BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. is telling new hires they must live in Alaska or lose their jobs. BP President Richard Campbell sent a letter on Aug. 17 to all of the company’s 1,050 Alaska employees, telling them all workers hired or transferring to the state after Sept. 1 must live in Alaska.
In his letter, Campbell said the decision tracked with other efforts the company is making to hire more Alaskans and spend more money in the state. “We believe our employees should be a part of the communities in which they work,” Campbell said. “This policy reinforces our commitment to that philosophy and to the pledge we made to Alaskans to maximize Alaska hire, buy and build for our Alaska activities.”
Sept. 5, 1973— WASHINGTON — President Nixon, terming the record of Congress very disappointing, said today he will send the House and Senate “what in effect is a new State of the Union message” next Monday. Nixon announced that plan at a White House news conference.
He said his message to the Democratic-controlled Congress will focus on administration initiatives in fields including the economy, national defense and the energy crisis. The President said the record of congressional action so far this year is “very disappointing in terms of administration initiatives,” measures which he described as bipartisan in nature and vital to the nation.
There were indications here tonight that Big Four negotiators have reached a partial agreement on financial and trade problems tied to the 73-day Soviet blockade of Berlin. An announcement that Allied transport experts would hold a special Sunday conference indicated the talks may have gone into final stages.
The crucial Allied negotiations over an answer to the East-west cold war in Germany’s capital dragged through their fifth day without the four military governors completing the technical work assigned them by their governments. The date of their next meeting was left open. It apparently hinged on the outcome of tomorrow’s transport session.
Sept. 5, 1923— Japan’s greatest cities are practically off the map by earthquake, fire and flood. Greatest earthquake in years spreads disaster in cherry blossom land, and the beautiful city of Yokohama is a wreck — railroad and telegraphic communication are to the bad in Japan, and the news of the disaster is coming in Americans in Yokohama at the time the earthquake moved up and down.
SAN FRANCISCO — Practically the entire city of Yokohama is afire and numerous casualties occurred as a result of a conflagration which was caused by a severe earthquake at noon Saturday last, according to a message from the Japanese radio station at Iwaki to the local station of the Radio Corporation of America here.
OSAKA — An earthquake lasting six minutes, and accompanied by an “up and down movement”, has interrupted telegraphic communication with Tokio. All the clocks here were seriously damaged Saturday by the quake, and it is feared that the Tokaido Railway line has been seriously damaged, with immense damage resulting in Tokio, Yokohama and Yugasha. According to information received in Osaka, all the railway lines within a radius of 100 miles of Tokio are out of commission.
WASHINGTON — The State Department is still ignorant as to whether Ambassador Woods and other American diplomatic representatives in Japan escaped disaster in the earthquake and fire at Yokohama .Saturday, but has formulated definite plans of relief of National importance which «rill be made effective just as soon as conditions in the stricken section are ready for it. » No word has been received from there since the earthquake occurred from the American representatives at Yokohama, altho the Navy Department received a very bref series of dispatches from Admiral Anderson, co m m an d in g the Asiatic squadron, detailing in brief the measures being taken by the fleet.