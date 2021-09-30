10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 2011 — JUNEAU — Alaska is known for its oil and gas wealth, but officials believe it also holds promise for providing many of the little known minerals and elements that play major roles in day-to-day life.
The state has billed itself as an excellent place to explore, with geology conducive to deposits of critical minerals and rare-earth elements. Critical minerals, which include rare-earth elements, are those needed for use but subject to possible restrictions in supply.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1996 — TALKEETNA — Tucked among birch trees, one block off Main Street at the edge of downtown, workers are putting the finishing touches on the National Park Service’s new $1 million mountaineering station.
The 5,400 square-foot, single-story, clapboard, stone and timber structure will replace the little log cabin where rangers have dispensed advice to the hundreds of mountaineers who come from around the globe each year to climb Mount McKinley.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1971 — NEW YORK — The New York Shipping Association today proposed a new plan to avert a midnight dock strike on the East and Gulf coasts that would tie up most deepwater ports in the nation.
James J. Dickman, association president, proposed to continue an annual income guarantee for the 18,000 longshoremen in the Port of New York by allowing them to become direct employees of the various carrier and stevedoring firms in the port rather than casual laborers. Dickman made the offer during a critical meeting with high federal officials and Thomas W. Gleason, president of the AFLCIO International Longshoremen’s Association.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 30, 1946 — SAN FRANCISCO — Henry W. Clark, former general manager of the Alaska Development Board, said today that western Alaska would have a critical shortage unless food and supplies could be shipped immediately. He issued a statement saying also Juneau in southeast Alaska, had one week’s food supplies and that dairy cows were being slaughtered in Cordova because of lack of dairy feed.
The Pacific American Steamship Association through its executive director, Albert W. Gatov, announced that the southeastern part of Alaska might expect relief in a few days, with the Northern Voyager due in Ketchikan on Tuesday with 5,000 tons of foodstuffs.