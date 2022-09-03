September 3, 2012 — WASHINGTON — In a dramatic reversal, President Barack Obama on Friday scrubbed a clean-air regulation that aimed to reduce health-threatening smog, yielding to bitterly protesting businesses and congressional Republicans who complained the rule would kill jobs in America’s ailing economy.
Withdrawal of the proposed regulation marked the latest in a string of retreats by the president in the face of GOP opposition, and it drew quick criticism from liberals. Environmentalists, a key Obama constituency, accused him of caving to corporate polluters, and the American Lung Association threatened to restart the legal action it had begun against rules proposed by President George W. Bush.
September 3, 1997 — Crews from seven fire departments battled a two-hour blaze near the borough landfill Monday morning after a fire of suspicious origin erupted in a building containing 30 tons of paper slated for recycling.
The fire started at about 5 a.m. in a pile of paper in the center of the 13,000-square-foot building at International Services, Fairbanks Fire Chief Warren Cummings said. “There’s no rhyme or reason for the fire being where it was at, so I’d say it was suspicious,” Cummings said.
September 3, 1972 — Parents of children attending Adler School, 24-Mile Richardson Highway, have a bee in their bonnet, and Tuesday plan to let everyone know it.
Last night about 35 parents met there to consider how to get their children to school and home again safely. Last year the children rode the bus. This year, there will be no bus because the route was eliminated from the school district budget.
September 3, 1947 — Appearing Saturday before T. O. Hoagland, NHA locality expediter, and Glenn Allen, Alaska Housing Authority head, eleven indignant Fairbanksans protested withdrawal of emergency housing slated for the city. In addition, Mayor A. H. Nordale presented, the city’s plans and requests. The round table, originally scheduled to include George W. Coplen, Regional expediter for the National Housing Authority, was held int he City Council Chambers.
The chief complaint of the protesters was the fact that granting of 96 housing units in Anchorage had exhausted the Federal housing till for Alaska, forcing cancellation of conversion of the Cheechako Hotel to dwelling units and erection of emergency veteran housing at the University, and leaving Fairbanks with no participation in the Federal emergency housing program.