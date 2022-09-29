Sept. 29, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska Rep. Don Young suggested Tuesday he plans to introduce a bill to repeal every regulation that’s been put into effect in the last 20 years, an idea that could have huge implications for everything from aviation safety to oil drilling if it actually happened.
“My bill is very simple, I just null and void any regulations passed in the last 20 years,” Young told the Anchorage Downtown Rotary Club. “I picked 20 years ago because it crossed party lines and also we were prosperous at that time. And no new regulations until they can justify them.”
Sept. 29, 1997 — WASHINGTON — Few Alaska initiatives remain in a new package of parks and lands legislation that passed the House of Representatives 404-4 on Saturday night. Alaska representative Don Young had led House Republicans in late-night negotiations over the parks legislation that resulted in a revised parks bill.
Young called the bill “the biggest and most important parks and public lands package since 1978.” Nonetheless, Young said he was disappointed that key measures had been cut out of the bill and accused the Clinton administration of dealing “with a forked tongue.”
Sept. 29, 1972 —WASHINGTON — Plans for a new federal courthouse and office buildings at Fairbanks and Anchorage were announced today by Alaska’s congressional delegation.
In a joint announcement, Sens. Ted Stevens, Mike Gravel and Rep. Nick Begich said plans and specifications for the two buildings are being prepared.
Sept. 29, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Sept. 30, 1947 — WASHINGTON — Canadian companies are showing an interest in Alaska’s mining and have taken options on properties in several districts, the Census Bureau reported today. It added that the options may have a “long-time significance” on mining in the Territory.
“Mining in Canada has been very profitable in recent years and Canadian companies have considerable money for reinvestment,” the Bureau said.