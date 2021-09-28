10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 2011 — A pay freeze for non-union Fairbanks North Star Borough employees has led borough managers to unionize.
The announcement, made Tuesday, comes after months of wrangling over wages between the borough employees and the assembly after the assembly cut annual pay raises for the borough’s nonunion employees in May. It’s an outcome that many of the administration and opponents to the freeze had predicted.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1996 — DENVER — Human bone specimens recovered from an island cave are the oldest ever found in Alaska, researchers at the Denver Museum of Natural History and the University of Colorado have confirmed. The discovery is considered to be significant because Alaska is widely regarded by archeologists to have been the wilderness home for the first people to migrate from Asia and settle North America.
The primary specimen is a jaw bone. It was uncovered from cave sediments this summer on Prince of Wales Island, in a remote part of southeast Alaska. Initial radiocarbon dating at CU Boulder shows it is 9,730 years old, with a 60-year margin of error.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., today urged Interior Secretary Rogers C. B. Morton to clarify the administration’s position concerning study of the proposed Canadian oil pipeline.
There was some confusion here as stories appearing in morning and afternoon papers on Monday seemed to present a conflicting Interior Department positions on the controversy surrounding the transport of Alaskan North Slope oil. One story, based on a copyrighted interview with Morton in U.S. News and World Report, hinted that the Interior Secretary had endorsed a Canadian route.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 28, 1946 — LONDON — Pravda commented today that “Arctic expeditions organized by the American military leaders are not likely to help the consolidation of peace and the strengthening of confidence amount peoples.”
In an article broadcast from Moscow, the Communist newspaper reported propaganda in the United States “to convince naive people that America is completely defenseless from the side of the Arctic. It does not matter to the authors of such opinions, and still less their masters,” the article added, “that as yet the Arctic is inhabited mainly by polar bears and that, on the other side of the Arctic, opposite the American continent, lies the Soviet Union, which has demonstrated clearly to all mankind its efforts for friendship with all peace loving nations.”