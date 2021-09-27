10 YEARS AGO
September 27, 2011 — Renovation of the Maudry J. Sommer School in Tanana is nearly finished, turning the oldest operating school on the Yukon River into a like-new facility. A rededication ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday.
“It looks like a brand new school,” Tanana city manager Bear Ketzler said. Improvements ranged from new siding to new lockers and efficiency upgrades. It cost $7.8 million and is expected to be finished soon.
25 YEARS AGO
September 27, 1996 — DAWSON CREEK , British Columbia — The world famous Alaska Highway, which winds its way from Alaska into northern Canada, has joined the ranks of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty as an International Historical Engineering Landmark.
“This is now a modern wonder of the engineering world,” said Marilyn Croutch, spokeswoman for Dawson Creek — the town at mile zero of the highway. “I think it’s just phenomenal to live in the city that starts the last great North American travel adventure.”
50 YEARS AGO
September 27, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — A slight, almost shy, Japanese Emperor Hirohito waved at the crowd, shook hands with President Nixon, walked through a military honor guard to his Japan Air Lines plane, smiled, waved again and left. Thus, ended a historic moment for Alaska and the United States, Sunday night under dear skies, lit at times by the Northern Lights.
Emperor Hirohito became the first ruling member of Japan to visit a foreign country. He arrived-and was greeted by a formal audience of U.S. dignitaries and Alaskans-at 9:47 p.m. and left Alaska for a seven-country tour of Europe about 11:45.
75 YEARS AGO
September 27, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C., — Postmaster General Robert E. Hannegan tossed orders from Democratic bigwigs in the waste basket today and decided instead to go along with President Truman in the meat controversy.
The executive committee of the Democratic National Committee, which Hannegan heads, had directed him to discuss the meat shortage with the Price Decontrol Board. Mr. Truman, risking party discord with Congressional elections near, took the stand that there should be no price boosts either.