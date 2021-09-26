10 YEARS AGO
September 26, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska in the next decade will move to a “post-Prudhoe economy,” according to a new University of Alaska Anchorage report, but is in danger of not preparing because of the continued high price of oil.
The report by the Institute of Social and Economic Research said the problem of preparing for the decline in traditional North Slope oil resources has been hidden by high oil earnings.
25 YEARS AGO
September 26, 1996 — The university hiked the rent in its family housing complex this month, passing along the cost of renovations to students for the first time.
That’s drawn protests from some students with small children at Hess Village, a 72-unit complex in a wooded section of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ upper campus. They say they can no longer afford the rent and must move to low-income housing or cabins without running water.
50 YEARS AGO
September 26, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from September 27, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Here is the full text of a statement from President Nixon in Anchorage Sunday regarding the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline and arctic petroleum development: “lite questions raised by the proposed trans-Alaskan pipeline involve two resources of great magnitude and great value: the Alaskan environment and arctic oil.
“Under the law, we are required to move systematically and analytically toward an accommodation between these resources. Our efforts have been painstaking and innovative. They have taken us nearly two years, because we have to satisfy not only the high standards I demand within the executive branch of government, but also the stern and impartial scrutiny of the judicial branch. Only this comprehensive analysis can truly fulfill the intent of the law and avoid long periods of re-examination and delay in the future.”
75 YEARS AGO
September 26, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C., — The Interior Department today awarded Chilkoot Barracks, surplus Army post near Haines, Alaska, to the Veterans Alaska Cooperative Co. This reversed an award made by lottery August 5 by the Department’s Bureau of Land Management to Kenneth B. O’Harra.
The cooperative, represented by Steve Larson Homer, and the O’Harra Bus Lines, represented by O’Harra, submitted identical bids of $105,000. In a 27-page decision, Assistant Secretary Warner W. Gardner found that O’Harra was not eligible to bid because his company failed to meet the qualifications of a “small” business — under provisions of the Surplus Property Act.