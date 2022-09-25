Sept. 25, 2012 — Proposition 2, created by the group Healthy Air Now for Prop. 2, if passed, would introduce fines beginning Oct. 29, 2012, for the worst polluters and ban outdoor wood-fired boilers, known as hydronic heaters, and all coal-burning devices within the non-attainment area. It would also expand the wood-stove change-out program to apply to the entire borough and create tax incentives for regular maintenance of solid fuel-burning devices.
Sylvia Schultz, Healthy Air Now’s chairwoman, said the proposition is intended to remove the worst polluters and devices her group says are responsible for a majority of the pollution while protecting individuals who burn wood responsibly.
Sept. 25, 1997 — MAPCO Alaska Petroleum has agreed to pay a $425,000 penalty and spend more than $600,000 improving vapor containment at its North Pole refinery, according to a recent settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department.
Refinery operators were charged with violating numerous provisions of the federal Clean Air Act. The consent decree, filed with the U.S. District Court, is not an admission of guilt. “MAPCO denies the allegations raised in the United States complaint,” the decree states. But the agreement does mandate several costly corrective measures to better contain gases released while loading rail cars with fuel.
Sept. 25, 1972 — President Nixon meets Emperor Hirohito in Alaska this weekend in a gesture of U.S.- Japanese friendship. Only a week later, a blockbuster of a book will appear in the United States, packing a wallop that does violence to Japan’s sensitivity about its ruler.
The book claims that a widely accepted image of Hirohito as a ruler pushed by militarists into war against his will was created by deliberate fraud as a device to protect the imperial house when defeat in World War II was imminent.
Sept. 25, 1947 — SEATTLE — “Alaskans don’t think they should be condemned to perpetual suffering because of strikes and interruptions in steamship service caused by poor management on the part of the vessel operators,” said George Sundborg, new manager of the Alaska Development Board today.
His remarks were made in connection with a report by himself and Henry W. Clark, retiring manager of the board, to Governor Mon C: Wallgren’s advisory commission.