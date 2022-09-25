10 YEARS AGO

Sept. 25, 2012 — Proposition 2, created by the group Healthy Air Now for Prop. 2, if passed, would introduce fines beginning Oct. 29, 2012, for the worst polluters and ban outdoor wood-fired boilers, known as hydronic heaters, and all coal-burning devices within the non-attainment area. It would also expand the wood-stove change-out program to apply to the entire borough and create tax incentives for regular maintenance of solid fuel-burning devices.