10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 2012 — A local group representing hydronic heater owners has gone to court to try to remove the air quality initiative from the Oct. 4 Fairbanks North Star Borough ballot.
Responsible Wood Burners for Limited Government filed paperwork in Fairbanks Superior Court Thursday night seeking an injunction, claiming Proposition 2 violates state law and will cause all residents of the borough to “suffer irreparable harm.”
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1997 — Vibrations in the trans-Alaska oil pipeline and an industry critic’s recent safety investigation have not shaken the confidence of Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.’s new president.
“The pipeline is older than it was, requiring more maintenance — that’s a fact. But this pipeline is safe,” new Alyeska chief Bob Malone told the News-Miner last week in a Fairbanks interview.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1972 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly last night postponed action on a resolution which would cancel the borough’s agreement with the state’s Division of Lands for the disposal of borough selected lands.
The resolution, which would take the selection process away from the state and return it to the borough, was drawn because of the assembly’s feeling the lands division was not acting quickly enough.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 24, 1947 — MOSCOW — “There will be no new war,” Marshall Josef Stalin stated today in an interview by a British correspondent during which he voiced disapproval of two current United States policies.
Stalin told Alexander Werth, Moscow correspondent for the London Sunday Times that “the atomic bomb in the hands of a single nation is a threat toward war — in the hands of several nations it can be a force for peace.” Stalin also his out at the continued presence of the U.S. troops in China. He advocated removal of the American force as quickly as possible.