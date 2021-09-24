Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.