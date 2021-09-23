10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 2011 — The Borough Assembly unanimously approved a liquor license for a planned gas station, grocery and liquor store at 3.8 mile of Chena Hot Springs Road during its Thursday-night meeting.
The unanimous vote of “no protest” came without any caveats for Hot Springs Gas, which has been the target of public concern over road safety and drunken driving.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1996 — TACOMA, Wash. — Alaska Airlines took a major step Thursday toward converting its mostly McDonnell Douglas fleet to an all-Boeing fleet when it placed a $540 million order for 12 737- 400s.
The Seattle-based carrier also took options for a dozen other 737s, but can choose the model later.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The House Interior Committee today unanimously approved an Alaskan claims bill that would grant the Natives of Alaska 40 million acres of land and nearly $1 billion in cash and mineral royalties.
In passing the bill by unanimous voice vote, the committee also moved to facilitate a speedy preparation of reports so that the measure can reach the House floor during this session of Congress.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 23, 1946 — SEATTLE — Possible food shortage in sections of Alaska presented a serious problem for shipping officials as one maritime strike ended and another loomed.
The International Longshoremen and Warehousemen’s Union (CIO) and the Masters, Mates and Pilots Association (AFL) have threatened to strike next Monday.