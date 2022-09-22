10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 2012 — The newest transfer to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College is 13 feet tall, weighs 12,000 pounds and had its most recent address in Prudhoe Bay.
A genuine oil-field wellhead is the latest addition to the CTC process technology program, which works out of the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center off Van Horn Road. Brian Ellingson, the coordinator of the CTC process technology program, said it will provide hands-on instruction for the program’s students as they train for oil industry jobs.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1997 — LEXINGTON, Va. — Virginia Military Institute opened its barracks and parade grounds to women on Saturday, retreating from 157 years of male-only tradition as the price of keeping its public funds. The decision came nearly three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that VMI’s exclusion of women was unconstitutional.
While The Citadel in South Carolina decided in just two days to go along with the decision — and has four female cadets this year — VMI had put off acting while it weighed the possibility of going private to preserve its traditions and discipline. After four days of debate, the VMI board voted 9-8 on Saturday to admit women by the fall of next year.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The State of Alaska would make $95 million a year more with a Canadian pipeline to transport North Slope oil, a leading critic of the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline claimed Tuesday.
Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., made this claim as he released a study which concluded that a Canadian pipeline to the Midwest could be constructed for less than the Alaska route and be operated at about the same or less than the Alaska plan when tanker costs to the West Coast are considered.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, so here is an item from Sept. 23, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — Food must reach Alaska’s Arctic rim before the end of October, or “it will be too late,” Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening said yesterday in a long-distance telephone plea to Secretary of Interior Julius A. Krug to obtain Army transports or other steamships to haul the food.
Gruening urged Secretary Krug to “take whatever action is necessary” to speed food to Nome, St. Michael, Golovin, Teller, Kotzebue and other towns in the second division, which face the long winter without their customary winter supplies as a result of the shipping tieup.