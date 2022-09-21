10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 2012 — Starting next summer, campers, picnickers and boaters won’t have to contend with heavy traffic on University Avenue when entering and exiting the Chena River State Recreation Site.
The entrance to the popular campground and boat launch on University Avenue is being moved to nearby Geraghty Avenue to accommodate the future upgrade of the busy west Fairbanks thoroughfare.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1997 — JUNEAU — The Federal Aviation Administration has shut down two common departure routes for flights during high winds at Juneau’s tricky airport after several simulated takeoffs resulted in “crashes” into mountainsides.
Agency spokeswoman Diane Fuller said the crashes happened when an FAA inspector was running practice takeoffs on a flight simulator that duplicated windshear conditions at the airport.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1972 — The North Star Borough Board of Education will meet tonight at 7:30 at Ryan Junior High School in the multi-purpose room. The board will consider a policy on student smoking, up for first reading.
The policy prohibits smoking or visible possession of tobacco by students on the school campus during the school day or at school sponsored activities. Principals are to develop guidelines for administering the policy, if approved.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 21, 1947 — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The U. S. Maritime Commission told West Coast ship operators today “We want out ships to move. Stop quibbling and go to work.”
This telegram to the Pacific American Shipowners Association was sent in reply to the association’s request for “clarification” of an arbitrator’s award that settled the current maritime strike on other seaboards.