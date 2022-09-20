Sept. 20, 2012 — Defense lawyers are asking for a federal weapons trial related to the “241” murder conspiracy case to be moved from Anchorage to Fairbanks, citing perceived cultural differences between Alaska’s largest and second-largest cities and the expense of transporting witnesses.
The federal case against defendants Schaeffer Cox and Coleman Barney is now set for early next year in the Anchorage federal courthouse. The venue was set in Anchorage by default because that is where charges originally were filed.
Sept. 20, 1997 — A gunman robbed a Washington Plaza bank Thursday afternoon and left behind a bag containing a cardboard box full of metal parts, leading the FBI to suspect the robber staged a bomb scare in an effort to tie up police while he fled.
“I’m guessing, maybe to slow things down,” said Special Agent Rick Kelley. “I’m not exactly sure what it was, but it wasn’t a bomb,” he said.
Sept. 20, 1972 — Pioneers of Alaska wound up a four-day convention in Fairbanks Sunday with the election of a Seward man, Herman Leirer, as grand president of the statewide Pioneer organization. Leirer replaces Francis Bowden as president of the Grand Igloo.
More than 200 delegates to the 55th annual convention in Fairbanks are returning to their homes today. Pioneers came to Fairbanks’ convention from Petersburg, Nome, Juneau, Valdez, Seward, Anchorage, Ketchikan, Cordova, Wrangell, Sitka and Palmer.
Sept. 20, 1947 — Robert Cranston considers himself the luckiest man in Fairbanks today — because 60 dynamite caps exploded in his pocket at Ruby Monday, and he has only scratches to show for it. Cranston, employed by the Alaska Road Commission near Ruby, had his experience as a result of a premature blast of a charge of 21 sticks of dynamite due to defective fuse.
The force of the dynamite blast detonated the spare caps Cranston was carrying in his pocket. One cap can easily kill a man, but the 60 only blew Cranston’s cloths off and knocked him unconscious. Dr. Schaible, who treated Cranston here, said the man suffered no injury to his body next to the location of the jacket pocket in which the caps when off, but had numerous scratches on his legs. The tip of one finger was broken, and his eardrums were pierced slightly by the concussion.