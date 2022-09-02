10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 2012 — A late-season potato blight has been detected in the fields of potato producers in Delta Junction and Palmer.
The blight, a fungus-like disease, can kill plants in the field or cause potatoes to rot in storage, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Office. It’s the fourth outbreak of blight in Alaska since 1995.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1997 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from September 1, 1997 — Battle lines are forming over a ballot proposition to limit same-day flying and shooting of wolves and other fur-bearers.
Supporters of the measure — which Alaska voters will consider Nov. 5 — tout the proposed ban as a corrective action, curbing trappers from exploiting a loophole in current regulations and quenching legislative zeal for predator control.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1972 — A delegation of top Soviet mayors and travel and trade officials will be arriving in Anchorage on Sunday on an Alaska Airlines jet direct from Leningrad.
The seven-day visit to Alaska and the Pacific Northwest is at the invitation of Alaska Airlines, the mayors of Alaskan cities as well as Seattle and San Francisco. It was announced today by the airline’s chairman of the board, Chief Executive Officer Charles F. Willis Jr. Mayor Julian Rice along with Gov. Egan and Willis extending the invitation to the mayors of various cities in Russia to come to Alaska. Mayor Rice flew on the Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight flight to Leningrad in June 1971.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 2, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Aug. 31, 1947 — JUNEAU — Gen. Omar N. Bradley planned to leave for Seattle today in his C-47 plane “Mary Q” after discussing veterans’ problems in Alaska and catching his first salmon.
The Veterans Administrator said at a press conference he realized difficulties of carrying on the veterans’ program in Alaska because of high living costs. Alaskans suggested a 25 percent increase in allowances under the veterans’ aid program.