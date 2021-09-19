10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 2011 — When Victor Joseph strolls through the future home of Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, he sees past the steel girders and concrete slab floors at the dusty construction site.
Joseph, the health director for Tanana Chiefs Conference, envisions a day when hallways meander like rivers through a gleaming new clinic. Sunlight from the south will stream into the building, where the welcoming front desk, built out of trees harvested from the site, will greet clients.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Stevens encouraged Alaskans Wednesday to risk arrest for acts of civil disobedience rather than allow “arrogant” federal bureaucrats to deny them access to federal lands.
The Alaska Republican said he feels so strongly that federal agencies are not properly interpreting access provisions of the 1980 Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act that he believes those arrested will be exonerated by the courts.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from September 18, 1971 — The City of Nenana filed a suit in Superior Court this week against the Alaska State-Operated School System concerning the establishment of new secondary schools that have decreased enrollment in Nenana schools.
Nenana asks the court to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining the state school system from enrolling Nenana’s students. The city also asks for $54,000 in damages as a result of an 18 per cent decrease In enrollment because of the new schools.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 19, 1946 — ZURICH, Switzerland — Winston Churchill called toady for “an end to retribution” for Germany once she is stripped of the power to make war, and for French and German partnership in “some kind of United States of Europe.”
The British war-time Prime Minister’s speech at the University of Zurich was the second within two weeks to cheer the Germans. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes at Stuttgart Sept. 6 advocated speedy establishment of a Democratic provisional government for Germany and gave notice that Germany’s eastern borders had not been finally determined.