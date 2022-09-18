Sept. 18, 2012 — Alaska is the home of composer John Luther Adams, in the deepest sense. After more than 30 years in the state, he has amassed a significant body of work that has been influenced by his Alaska experiences and the state’s people and environment.
On Tuesday, Adams was awarded a $100,000 Heinz Award for his ability to connect people to nature through his groundbreaking music. The Heinz Award, now in its 17th year, honors visionaries who have made extraordinary contributions to the environment. This year Adams was one of 10 winners, including two documentary filmmakers, climate-change scientists and an engineer.
Sept. 18, 1997 — VALDEZ — Reduced crude flows may be the cause of heavy vibrations of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, according to the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.
The vibrations are severe enough to shake nearby homes at the base of Thompson Pass near Valdez. Alyeska says its engineers don’t think the shaking in a buried section of the line is a danger.
Sept. 18, 1972 — WASHINGTON — A rapidly intensifying drive by conservationist forces in Congress threatens to throw a roadblock in the road toward passage of Alaska Native land claims legislation.
A consortium of environmental groups is pushing for a provision In the claims bill that would require a comprehensive land use plan as a prerequisite for all state and Native land selections. No development or leasing of land would be allowed under their proposal until such a plan developed.
Sept. 18, 1947 — NOME — Assertion they are faced with hunger during the area’s eight months’ winter, the Nome Chamber of Commerce yesterday resolved to appeal to President Truman, labor leaders and others to get two supply ships here before the Bering Sea freezes.
A Polet, Nome merchant, asserted that outlying districts of the Second Judicial Division, are only now overcoming handicaps of last year’s shipping strikes, and that, if faced with further difficulties, it was possible the people of the district would have to “throw in the towel” in their efforts to make a living there.