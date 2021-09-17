10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 2011 — In the 100 years since Constitution Day was established, most Americans have lumped it with holidays like Grandparents’ Day and Administrative Assistants’ day — a noble cause, lightly observed.
But this year, with the Tea Party making the Constitution sexy again, the holiday (which, for those rusty on their civics, is today) has become occasion for battle.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1996 — ANCHORAGE — The Pavlof Volcano near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula erupted Monday, with car-sized chunks of glowing rock being ejected from the crater near the summit.
“There’s a pretty good steam plume up there,” said Terry Keith, scientist-in-charge at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1971 — Eight years ago three fellows from the university fathered a new Alaskan adventure to add to the already colorful array of far north sports. Their newly formed event was a marathon race plotted through picturesque Tanana Valley.
The three, Bill Ordway, basketball coach and acting director of the physical education program at the University of Alaska; Jim Mahaffery, the university’s ski coach; and Nate Goodhue, a member of the school’s cross country ski squad; choose to all the race the Equinox.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1946 — At the suggestion of Donald MacDonald, who delivered a detailed report on the subject, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today ordered a committee to investigate the government’s plans for future use of the oil pipeline from Skagway to Fairbanks and to prepare a brief in favor of supplying civilian needs for gasoline and oil through the Canol pipe.
The highlight of MacDonald’s report was his statement that use of the pipeline to supply the present petroleum needs of the 12,000 people along the line would result in an annual savings of $650,000. The expanded use of gas and oil thus made practical would probably double that figure at once, he added.