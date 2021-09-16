10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 2011 — With less than a month before voters decide the fate of a ballot proposition that introduces penalties for heavy air polluters and bans certain devices, two groups are gearing up on opposite sides of the issue. Healthy Air Now helped craft and introduce Proposition 2. It and Interior Alaskans Opposed to Prop 2 are busy forming campaigns, refining stances and raising money for a heated debate.
The ballot measure, which repeals parts of last year’s voter-approved proposition on the same topic, bans all wood-fired hydronic heaters and coal-burning appliances and also creates fines for misusing heating appliances to create smoke above a certain level. It supplements a borough-led voluntary wood stove change-out program the Borough Assembly has been fine-tuning during the past year.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1996 — VANCOUVER — It began a quarter-century ago when a dozen protesters boarded a rusting halibut packer and steamed for ground zero of a nuclear test site in the Aleutian archipelago. They intended to dare the United States to detonate the nuclear device while they sailed in the slate gray waters of the test zone.
The 79-foot Phyllis Cormack and its rag-tag crew never did stop the underground blast at Amchitka Island but the attempt started the environmental crusades of Greenpeace growing like a mushroom cloud.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1971 — Edward L. Patton, president of the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., denied today that crude oil expected to be carried out of Alaska via the proposed transAlaska pipeline would be exported to Japan or any other foreign country.
Patton, whose company hopes to build the 756-mile Alaska pipeline at a cost of about $2 billion said “Nobody in their right minds would sell to Japan where the market calls for $1 less a barrel than in Los Angeles.”
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 16, 1946 — SEATTLE — A 5,000-ton passenger steamship, expected to be ready for service between British Columbia and Alaska in 1948, will be built in Vancouver, B. C., for the Canadian National Pacific Coast Steamship Company, company officials disclosed today.
The $3,000,000 vessel, largest passenger ship to be constructed in Western Canada, will be built at the Yarrow plant of Burrard Dry Dock Comapny, Ltd.