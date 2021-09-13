10 YEARS AGO
September 13, 2011 — Scott Shirar headed to Noatak National Preserve in July with petroglyphs and boulders on his mind. But when the University of Alaska Fairbanks archaeologist left the Northwest Alaska preserve two weeks later, four small clay disks had stolen his attention.
The biggest of the disks is only about the size of a silver dollar, but they’re a big discovery, Shirar said. Similar disks have been found on St. Lawrence and Kodiak islands but never before in Arctic Alaska. The find could potentially tweak modern conceptions about daily life for the ancient inhabitants around the Noatak River.
25 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1996 — Two Galena hunters who lost their way Tuesday chewed on high-bush cranberries to wet their mouths until a search party found them Thursday. Corina Olin, 19, and Brian Duncan, 28, told family they didn’t trust the water surrounding the Yukon River village for drinking after they became lost during a day hunting trip.
“They had food to eat, but they couldn’t eat it because their mouth was so dry,” Olin’s grandmother, Lillian Olin, said after the pair’s safe return Thursday. “They’re very thankful there’s berries like that out there.”
50 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1971 — SAN FRANCISCO — Boycotting appeared heavy and some school buses rode around empty today as San Francisco became the largest city in the nation to integrate public elementary schools with forced busing.
Angry parents who had predicted that up to 25,000 of the city’s 47,000 grade school children would be kept home appeared to be achieving some success in efforts to snag the controversial court-ordered busing. Antibusing pickets were reported at only one school, however, and school district officials reported only one incident-cars blocking buses at Garfield School.
75 YEARS AGO
September 13, 1946 — SEATTLE — Seeking to bring an increased flow of air tourists through Seattle via Alaska, Northwest Airlines will apply to the Civil Aeronautics Board for reductions in fares for routes affecting Seattle, W. R. England, Seattle traffic manager, reported last night.
“We are asking to reduce our Alaskan fares to a level comparable to airline fares within the continental United States,” England said. The new schedule would cut oneway fares between Seattle and Anchorage from $126 to $120, and round trip fares from $252 to $216.