10 YEARS AGO
September 12, 2011 — Ten years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hundreds of area firefighters, law enforcement officials and community members gathered at Pioneer Park on Sunday to honor the 343 firefighters who died when the World Trade Center fell. The morning’s ceremony was a somber gathering, but also the largest the event has seen since local firefighters held a spontaneous memorial hours after the World Trade Center fell on Sept. 11, 2001.
Fire engines from nearby departments were parked around the entrance to the park, and local firefighters held a moment of silence and read the names of every one of their colleagues who died in the attack.
25 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1996 — SITKA — The state has granted permission to export lake water near Sitka, and a Canadian company is making plans to build a pipeline and other transport equipment to ship the water to China.
Global Water Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia, has signed a 15-year contract with Sitka for rights to export water from Blue Lake. With the state issuing a permit for the water export, company President Fred Paley said his firm can begin lining up investors to build its shipping equipment, which Global Water hopes to have ready by late next year.
50 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from September 13, 1971 — ANCHORAGE —
A military couple was reported in satisfactory condition Monday morning from wounds sustained in an attack by a grizzly bear near Portage Glacier.
State troopers said the couple was hiking near Byron Peak late Sunday morning when they were attacked and mauled by the grizzly. Troopers said it took them about four and one-half hours to descend the trail to where friends transported them toward Anchorage.
75 YEARS AGO
September 12, 1946 — Eighteen hundred Southern Alaska salmon-cannery workers will be flown to Seattle should the maritime strike continue beyond the end of the week, officials of the Alaska Salmon Industry, Inc., announced today.
Such a sudden deluge of requests for non-cheduled and charter operations to Ketchikan and other Southeastern Alaska centers would tax every piece of available equipment in the Pacific Northwest, air officials reported.