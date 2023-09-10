10 YEARS AGO

Sept. 10, 2013 — Alaska Airlines took another step toward the Bombardier Q400 era in Fairbanks on Monday, when the company brought one of the twin-engine turboprop planes to town for a tour by employees, board members and the media. Starting in March, the 76-seat Q400 will replace Boeing 737 jets on most of the carrier’s AnchorageFairbanks routes.