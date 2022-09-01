10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 2012 — A Fairbanks man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having a 38-plant marijuana grow and evidence of a methamphetamine lab in his house, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 9:41 am
Troopers reported serving a summons for a driving offense Saturday when they smelled growing marijuana and saw high-intensity lights coming from the home.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1997 — BAGHDAD, Iraq — Saddam Hussein launched his biggest military offensive in five years, sending tanks, troops and helicopters into northern Iraq on Saturday to capture a key city inside the Kurdish “ safe haven” protected by U.S.-led forces.
The move came despite strong U.S. warnings. The Iraqi forces, allied with the Kurdistan Democratic Party, had by Saturday night taken most or all of Irbil, the main Kurdish city in the north, according to various reports. But the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan said it was resisting the onslaught and still held at least part of the city.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1972 — The trans-Alaska pipeline and development of oil resources on Alaska’s North Slope will be opposed by, of all people, oil companies, said University of Alaska economist Dr. Arlon Tussing yesterday.
Only two companies, Atlantic Richfield and British Petroleum-Standard Oil of Ohio, are involved in North Slope oil production he pointed out. There are a number of other more influential oil companies that will be hurt by Alaskan oil on the market.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 1, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Aug. 31, 1947 — Eagerly awaited by hunters of the Interior, the moose season opens tomorrow, and will continue until the 20th of September. Following a short closed season, it will open again December 1 for one week, closing finally on December 7.
These dates apply to that part of Alaska north of the Alaska Range, except in the Colville River drainage. Only bulls may be taken, and no calves or yearlings may be included in the bag.