Sept. 8, 2013 — The state of Alaska’s isn’t the only permanent fund that makes a payout about this time of year. Although it’s hundreds of tunes smaller and not tied to oil revenue like the $45.6 billion state fund, the city of Fairbanks also has an investment reserve that makes an annual payment.
This year, the city’s fund is approaching a record high. But don’t expect a check in the mail or a direct deposit from the city. Under the city’s charter, the annual withdrawal, up to 4.5 percent of the fund balance, goes into the city’s general and capital funds.
Sept. 8, 1998 — Scientists have decided it’s time to freeze that asphalt-buckling villain permafrost in its tracks. At a test site on Chena Hot Springs Road, construction crews are installing grids of carbon dioxide-filled steel pipes — called thermosiphons — engineered to carry away heat from below the road’s surface. The intent is to freeze the permafrost permanently.
“Chena Hot Springs Road hasn’t been built in a perfect place,” said John Zarling, a retired University of Alaska Fairbanks mechanical engineering professor. “The section we’re working on is essentially floating. It’s thawed down 16 feet, it’s just soup underneath that road. “But the road is there, so you have to try to do the best you can with it.”
By definition, permafrost is permanently frozen ground. But areas of it melt and refreeze in an annual cycle that causes the ground to heave and sag, warping and cracking the road. Less than one year after completion of the first half of the Chena Hot Springs Road project, for instance, crews had to patch an area of the road where they discovered too late some massive ice. It’s a chilling problem.
Sept. 8, 1973 — WASHINGTON — Alaska’s two senators will now be allowed to join the upcoming House-Senate conference on the right-of-way bill, but not as voting members of the committee. Sen. Henry Jackson, D-Wash., chairman of the Interior Committee, has agreed to allow Sens. Ted Stevens and Mike Gravel to sit in on the conference, tentatively set to begin Sept. 13.
The Alaska lawmakers’ “ex officio” status was granted two days after Jackson selected himself and six other senators to the conference, but rejected both Stevens’ and Gravels’ strong requests to participate as full, voting members of the panel. They will be permitted to take full part in all debate over provisions of the right-of-way bill, but cannot vote in committee. In reality, both Alaskan senators stood almost no chance of being chosen as official members of the seven-man Senate contingent since neither was a member of the Interior Committee that marked up the right-of-way bill.
Gravel nevertheless was very angry over his exclusion from the panel and reportedly pressed Jackson for reconsideration. Stevens also voiced “disappointment” over the decision, but apparently did not feel as politically pressured to make noise as did Gravel. Both Alaskan senators, of course, have much at stake concerning the right-of-way bill, uppermost being preservation intact of the Gravel-Stevens Amendment calling for waiver of all environmental issues surrounding the trans-Alaska pipeline and quick construction of the project.
Sept. 8, 1948 — Except by a rigorous tightening of the belt and a critical curtailment of normal building and commercial activities, not one major Alaska city can survive the total cargo blockade of four to six months predicted by Harry Bridges.
That is the period for which the leader of the International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s unions has warned his followers and members of sympathizing CIO unions they must prepare to “pound the pavements” as pickets in the maritime strike which today had paralyzed Pacific coast ports for one week.
Sept. 8, 1923 — Altho the latest reports lead to the hope that the death toll in Japan is not so large as has been feared, the destruction wrought by fire and earthquake and flood is tremendous. Shanghai dispatches indicate that the first reports of loss of life were exaggerated, but all sources agree that two-thirds of Tokio was laid in waste and Yokohama virtually destroyed.
The Tokio Home Office now iterates the dead in Tokio at 80,000, hat make no effort to strike a total for Yokohama or the many other towns destroyed by earthquakes and tidal waves. The Foreign residential sections of both Tokio and Yokohama seem to have largely escaped the destruction, owing to their favorable location, but the slums and industrial districts suffered severely. As America he hurrying relief ships across the Pacific, people in the United States are responding generally to the appeals for help, it is believed that the $5,000,000 Red Cross total will be surpassed.