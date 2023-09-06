10 YEARS AGO

Sept. 6, 2013 — Gov. Sean Parnell has ordered an investigation into the conduct of state and federal officials during recent raids at mines in the Fortymile River area, saying he was outraged at reports of excessive displays of force. Parnell made the announcement Thursday after news surfaced that federal officers were armed and wearing body armor while they conducted a series of field investigations at mining claims in the area around Chicken two weeks ago.