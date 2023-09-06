Sept. 6, 2013 — Gov. Sean Parnell has ordered an investigation into the conduct of state and federal officials during recent raids at mines in the Fortymile River area, saying he was outraged at reports of excessive displays of force. Parnell made the announcement Thursday after news surfaced that federal officers were armed and wearing body armor while they conducted a series of field investigations at mining claims in the area around Chicken two weeks ago.
“This level of intrusion and intimidation of Alaskans is absolutely unacceptable. I will not tolerate any state agency’s participation in this sort of reckless conduct. There are many unanswered questions, and I will seek a special counsel to get to the bottom of this matter and work to ensure it never happens again.”
Sept. 6, 1998 — WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence officials drew up secret plans last spring for a covert raid to capture Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, according to senior U.S. government officials. The officials said the planning began after U.S. military, intelligence and law-enforcement officials concluded they had ample evidence linking bin Laden to a series of anti-American terrorist attacks in recent years.
The plan, developed by the CIA and U.S. special forces months before the August bombings of two U.S. embassies, called for U.S. forces to extricate the Saudi millionaire from his hideout in Afghanistan and bring him to justice in the United States.
Sept. 6, 1973 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon vetoed today a federal minimum wage bill, saying it would increase unemployment, heighten inflation and “do far more harm than good.” Nixon’s news conference promise Wednesday to veto the measure sparked angry reactions from labor leaders.
Chances of Congress overriding the veto appeared slim. Shortly after receiving the veto message, the House scheduled Sept. 19 for a vote on overriding. The bill would have raised the minimum wage from $1.60 an hour to $2 an hour this year and $2.20 an hour next July 1.
Sept. 6, 1948 — Delegates to the first Territory-wide convention of the Junior Chamber of Commerce were on their way back to their home cities today after electing Earl Cook, Fairbanks realtor, first president of the all-Alaska organization granted a charter by the United States Junior Chamber of Commerce.
The charter which places the Alaska Junior Chamber in parallel with 46 states and Hawaii was presented to Cook by Robert W. Graham of Seattle, vice-president of the U.S. Junior Chamber.
Sept. 6, 1923 — In Yokohama Earthquake the bottom of the sea “came up” and created an island miles long by fifteen miles wide where no island crew before — they estimate that five billions of dollars will repair the damage done but it may cost more — America contributed to the number of the dead and injured.
A Billion Pounds Sterling Needed
Osaka — Relief work is today being organized in thirty Nations. The first problem of relief is providing food, shelter and clothing for more than 2,000,000 people in Tokio and more than 1,000,000 in other cities in the stricken districts. It is estimated here that at least $5,000,000,000 will be needed for the reconstruction of ruined cities, failways and telegraph lines.
Death Estimates Vary A Lot
New York — Two official messages received at the office of the Japanese Consul-General here estimated the casualties in Tokio at 160,000, with 2,000,000 rendered homeless.
San Francisco — Admiral Anderson, commanding the Asiatic Fleet, reports that the unofficial estimates the dead in Tokio and Yokohama at 240,000, with 450,000 injured.