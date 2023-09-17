10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 2013 — In the 100 years since Constitution Day was established, most Americans have lumped it with holidays like Grandparents’ Day and Administrative Assistants’ day — a noble cause, lightly observed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 2013 — In the 100 years since Constitution Day was established, most Americans have lumped it with holidays like Grandparents’ Day and Administrative Assistants’ day — a noble cause, lightly observed.
But this year, with the Tea Party making the Constitution sexy again, the holiday (which, for those rusty on their civics, is today) has become occasion for battle.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — The Pavlof Volcano near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula erupted Monday, with car-sized chunks of glowing rock being ejected from the crater near the summit.
“There’s a pretty good steam plume up there,” said Terry Keith, scientist-in-charge at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1973 — WASHINGTON — The Civil Aeronautics Board’s Bureau of Operating Rights has proposed that Alaska be provided with three types of air service.
The bureau said Alaska Airlines should be the primary trunk operators between the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, with exclusive access to the markets between Seattle and Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Fairbanks, and should also retain its existing regional authority as the major airline within Alaska.
Wien Consolidated Airlines should become the primary intra-Alaska regional airline under expanded authority, the bureau said.
Both of those airlines should be gradually relieved over the next two years of their “bush” or marginal points in the state, to be replaced by air taxi lines or other carriers not holding federal certificates, it said.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 17, 1948 — At the suggestion of Donald MacDonald, who delivered a detailed report on the subject, the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today ordered a committee to investigate the government’s plans for future use of the oil pipeline from Skagway to Fairbanks and to prepare a brief in favor of supplying civilian needs for gasoline and oil through the Canol pipe.
The highlight of MacDonald’s report was his statement that use of the pipeline to supply the present petroleum needs of the 12,000 people along the line would result in an annual savings of $650,000. The expanded use of gas and oil thus made practical would probably double that figure at once, he added.