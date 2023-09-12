Sept. 12, 2013 — The Great One has been downsized. Denali, North Americas tallest peak, is not quite as tall as once thought, hut its still the tallest peak on the continent. Updated radar mapping conducted in 2012 put Mount McKinley at 20,237 feet rather than 20,320 feet, Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell told the annual symposium of the International Map Collectors’ Society held in Fairbanks this week.
“That’s 83 feet shorter than we thought,” Treadwell said, according to a press release Wednesday. “‘The good news is: Denali is still the tallest peak in North America.” According to the press release, the new height was measured in 2012 as part of Alaska’s Statewide Digital Mapping Initiative.
Sept. 12, 1998 — Fairbanksans interested in reading the Starr report Friday on the Internet did not encounter the delays and overloads experienced by many computer users across the nation.
Two local Internet providers reported no unusual traffic problems in the afternoon or early evening, after the report was published, nor was there an increase in public Internet use at the borough library.
Sept. 12, 1973 — SANTIAGO, Chile — The newly Installed military junta confirmed today that Marxist President Salvador Allende committed suicide during the violent coup that toppled his government.
A communique said he took his life at 2 p.m. Tuesday as tanks closed in on the presidential palace. Funeral services were held today only in the presence of his family and burial was in a local cemetery,’the communique said.
Sept. 12, 1948 — City crews barricaded part of Cushman Street today and officially got underway with an asphalt treatment program scheduled for several of the city’s busiest unpaved streets.
The asphalt job is not a paving project, City Manager Irving H. Call emphasized. It is a program made possible by a fortunate purchase of a supply of asphalt road mix and is designed to keep dust down and provide a surface mat to protect the streets from heavy traffic.
The job will have served its purpose if it can hold the streets in shape until the middle of next summer, Call said.
Sept. 12, 1923 — The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner did not publish on this date.