10 YEARS AGO

Sept. 12, 2013 — The Great One has been downsized. Denali, North Americas tallest peak, is not quite as tall as once thought, hut its still the tallest peak on the continent. Updated radar mapping conducted in 2012 put Mount McKinley at 20,237 feet rather than 20,320 feet, Alaska Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell told the annual symposium of the International Map Collectors’ Society held in Fairbanks this week.