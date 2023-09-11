Sept. 11, 2013 — School buses on some routes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough were up to two hours late picking up students Tuesday morning. A lack of bus drivers caused the delays, according to the borough school district. Routes that experienced significant delays included Badger Road Elementary School, North Pole Middle School and North Pole High School, outside the Fairbanks core area.
The school district contracts with First Student, a private company, to transport students to and from school. It runs about 150 bus routes, and 16 of those don’t have assigned drivers, said Renee Tonne, the school district’s transportation coordinator.
Sept. 11, 1998 — WASHINGTON — Bluntly warned by Senate Democrats that he faces impeachment, President Clinton is preparing for a dark day in his presidency— public release of a prosecutor’s report in the Monica Lewinsky affair that accuses the president of perjury and obstruction of justice, legal sources say.
The 445-page report was being released today at a time of high tension, and in a fashion unthinkable just a few years ago. Once the House votes to authorize public release, the information will be posted on the Internet so that millions of people worldwide can sit at their computer screens and read the information—some of it sexually graphic—gathered by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr.
Sept. 11, 1973 — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A military-controlled Chilean radio station announced today that President Salvador Allende has been arrested by the armed forces who stormed the presidential palace in Santiago.
The radio communique monitored here said the rebel military junta had taken definite charge of the Chilean government. The announcement came after the armed forces launched an attack on the presidential palace this morning.
Sept. 11, 1948 — NOME — Groceries were being rationed in Nome today as the Northwestern Alaska Chamber of Commerce appealed to striking maritime unions and government officials to arrange shipment of a boatload of winter supplies.
Stores already have reported they are out of potatoes. One bakery was closed down because of lack of flour and the only other bakery is putting out a limited about of bread which is not meeting demands.
Sept. 11, 1923 — The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner did not publish on this date.