10 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 2012 — NEW YORK — Americans come together today where the World Trade Center soared, where the Pentagon stands as a fortress once breached, where United Airlines Flight 93 knifed into the earth.
They will gather to pray in cathedrals in our greatest cities and to lay roses before fire stations in our smallest towns, to remember in countless ways the anniversary of the most devastating terrorist attacks since the nation’s founding, and in the process mark the milestone as history itself.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — ATU Telecommunications, the Anchorage phone company, has unveiled an Internet version of its Yellow Pages for customers who would rather cruise the information superhighway than flip through the company’s 1,300-page directory.
Like the annually published book, the AlaskaDirect service is designed to lead customers to businesses and services. But the Internet version unveiled Monday offers high-tech additions, like a map that can plot the nearest dry cleaner or car dealer and show you how to get there.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1972 — BOSTON — Sen. Mike Gravel, who made a midnight reading in the capitol, of excerpts from the Pentagon papers on June 29, says the government is “trying to get to me” by subpoenaing one of his aides before a federal grand jury In Boston.
U.S. District Court Judge W. Arthur Garrity Jr. took under advisement Friday a motion to quash the subpoena for the Alaska Democrat’s staff member, Dr. Leonard S. Rodberg, who has been associated with the antiwar Institute for Political Studies in Washington.
75 YEARS AGO
Sept. 11, 1947 — A concrete program for immediate emergency housing for veterans was laid out today at the Lions Club meeting. One committee was authorized to try to secure temporary conversion of buildings of the Boy Scouts, Rainbow Girls and Teen Town, while another will attempt to expedite release of buildings or materials from vacant camps along the highway.
As a result of the reading of two letters of protest from veterans who were unable to secure accommodations at the University of in town, Nick Nussbaumer, R. W. Slater, Larry Reed and LeRoy Scott were appointed to promote use of local buildings available, while Floyd Davis was authorized to work with Harry Palmer of the Territorial Office of Veterans Affairs on procurement of road camp supplies.