Sept. 10, 2013 — Alaska Airlines took another step toward the Bombardier Q400 era in Fairbanks on Monday, when the company brought one of the twin-engine turboprop planes to town for a tour by employees, board members and the media. Starting in March, the 76-seat Q400 will replace Boeing 737 jets on most of the carrier’s AnchorageFairbanks routes.
The Q400, which will be operated by Alaska’s sister company, Horizon Air, is projected to save money by slashing fuel costs and adding m ore route flexibility with eight daily round-trip flights. A single daily 737 flight will remain on the route. Inside a hangar at Fairbanks International Airport, a Q400 was unveiled for visitors on Monday afternoon, as employees handed out glossy brochures and visitors wandered the aisle or sat in the co-pilot’s chair.
Sept. 10, 1998 — WASHINGTON — Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr on Wednesday sent to Congress a report that prosecutors said contained “substantial and credible information that may constitute grounds for impeachment” of President Clinton.
The material, including reams of grand jury transcripts and audiotapes, arrived at the Capitol four years after Starr took on the investigation of Clinton’s role in failed land deals in Arkansas, and eight months after his inquiry was expanded to include accusations that he tried to cover up a sexual relationship with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. The delivery of two duplicate, sealed 18-box sets of information caught Congress by surprise, arriving in two vans late in the afternoon on 15 minutes’ notice.
Sept. 10, 1973 — WASHINGTON — In a major new effort to put Watergate behind him, President Nixon told the Democratic-controlled Congress today that he is ready to compromise “on solutions to our national problems.” Submitting a special 15,000-word State of the Union message, Nixon urged action this year on his priority legislation and stated anew actions he opposes: a tax increase, red-ink spending, hefty defense cuts and the busing of school children to achieve racial balance.
Mingling compliments with criticism, Nixon said he welcomes “a congressional renaissance” and is “ready to find workable compromises wherever possible on solutions to our national problems.”
Sept. 10, 1948 — Probability that Alaska may soon be granted greatly reduced export freight rates on transcontinental rail shipments consigned to the territory was forecast here last evening by Ben H. Parkinson, vice president and general manager of Coastwise Steamship company, which this week inaugurated direct scheduled ship service between California, Oregon and the rail belt ports of the Territory.
“We believe that Alaskans are entitled to the same consideration that has been granted for years to the Chinese, Malaysians and residents of the Hawaiian Islands,” Parkinson told a joint dinner meeting of the Fairbanks and Portland chamber of commerce officers at the Fairbanks country club.
Sept. 10, 1923 — The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner did not publish on this date.