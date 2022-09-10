September 10, 2012 — Of the three dozen post offices originally being considered for closure, 31 are now off the list. This announcement follows nearly a month and a half of waiting for communities across Alaska that faced the prospect of losing their sole source of mail.
The post offices remaining on the list are all on the Alaska road system. They consist of post offices in Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Douglas and Anchorage.
September 10, 1997 — The city could lose $1.3 million in state grants if voters approve a sale of the city-owned utility system, a top state official warned.
Michelle Brown, Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, said the city would not be eligible for some municipal matching grants already in the state budget if the sale passes.
September 10, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The long-awaited railroad spur from the city of Fairbanks to its international airport apparently will not be funded by the government, according to Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska.
Begich said here today he has received a letter from Secretary of Transportation John Volpe saying that the current adverse economy prevents spending any money for the project, which Begich said was virtually assured earlier this summer.
September 10, 1947 — A new move to solve the housing crisis at the University of Alaska was announced today in the calling of a meeting tonight to organize a students’ co-operative housing venture which bids fair to solve the needs of 32 and perhaps more those who plan to attend the University this fall.
George Becraft, former Washington State College man from Sedro Woolley, Wash., and George McGee of Spokane are the instigators of the move, with the assistance of Mrs. Bertha Gray of the Alaska Housing Authroity. They invite all students and prospective students of the University, whether they have secured housing or not, to attend a meeting tonight at 8 o’clock at the Cheechako Hotel for the purpose of discussing plans and organizing for action.