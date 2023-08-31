10 YEARS AGO

Sept. 1, 2013— U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Saturday criticized President Barack Obama’s decision to seek congressional approval before taking military action against Syria over that nation’s reported use of chemical weapons against its citizens. Murkowski and other senators received an unclassified briefing about the Syria crisis on Saturday from Obama, who the same day announced his decision to pursue Congress’ backing. She and other Republican senators were invited to stay longer to hear from Secretary of State John Kerry, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and others.