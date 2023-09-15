Sept. 15, 2013 — BP bears ultimate responsibility for the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history, a key government panel said Wednesday in a report that assigns more blame to the company than other investigations and could hurt its effort to fend off criminal charges and billions of dollars in penalties.
The report concluded that BP violated federal regulations, ignored crucial warnings, was inattentive to safety and made bad decisions during the cementing of the well a mile beneath the Gulf of Mexico.
Sept. 15, 1998 — Not to worry, even though some Fairbanksans woke up with a dusting of snow on the ground Saturday morning, it doesn’t count. To be considered Fairbanks’ first official snowfall there must be a measurable amount at the airport weather station, said meteorologist Jim Brader with the National Weather Service.
“It was only a trace,” he said of the light dusting received at the airport Saturday morning. “That’s what we call it when it melts when it hits the ground.” That means Fairbanks still has a chance to have a third straight September without officially getting any snow.
Sept. 15, 1973 — SEATTLE — Garfunkel, the cat from Oshkosh, Wis., who roamed freely through the inside of a giant Boeing 747 eluding mechanics, pilots and stewardesses for nearly 30 days, was captured early Wednesday.
A cage trap, baited with cat food, ended the grey tiger striped feline’s tour of the jet which had been undergoing maintenance work for nine days at the Boeing Company’s Paine Field in nearby Everrett.
Sept. 15, 1948 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Sept. 14, 1948 — The end of the shipping strike which paralyzed the nation’s deep water ports appeared near today, with maritime circles in Washington reporting that CIO seamen’s leaders and shippers had reached virtual agreement.
CIO sailors replaced AFL men on the picket lines at the piers when the National Maritime Union ordered a walkout to win raises equaling those won by AFL unions in a work stoppage which ended yesterday.