Oct. 9, 2011 — Two of the three killer whales that swam far up Southwest Alaska’s Nushagak River appear to have died, according to reports from local residents and a spokeswoman for the National Marine Fisheries Service.
The two adult killer whales and one juvenile were not seen Friday by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel flying over the river. But Chris Carr, who lives with his family near Portage Creek on the Nushagak, said he and his wife saw the bodies of two whales during a boat trip to Dillingham on Saturday.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1996 — Last call will come earlier throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough in the wake of Tuesday’s passage of a ballot proposition imposing a uniform closing time. “This shows borough residents are serious about alcohol abuse in our community,” declared Assemblyman Hank Bartos after Proposition A passed with 53 percent of the vote.
The measure requires bars in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to close at 3:30 a.m. weekends, 90 minutes earlier than currently allowed, and 2 a.m. weeknights, which is three hours earlier than the mandatory closing time provided under state law. In addition to earlier closing hours, bars would have to open later in the day. While they may currently open at 8 a.m., Proposition A requires bars to open no earlier than 10 a.m.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1971 — Rep. Nick Begich, D-Alaska, today told the Alaska Federation of Natives meeting here he must have a commitment from AFN backing the House land claims bill if the bill is to be acted upon this session.
Begich said this is one of a series of commitments he has to have to show that Alaska is unified in its support of the bill. He said the House Rules Committee would act on the bill next week if he can report unity in the state. If not, Begich said, the bill is lost for the session and probably will not see further congressional attention.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1946 — Returns from Fairbanks and six surrounding precincts gave statehood for Alaska a slight nod of approval yesterday, with Fairbanks approving, three precincts disapproving and two turning in tie votes.
On the basis of these results the vote was 981 in favor of statehood and 842 against. Returns from other divisions indicated that the margin in favor of statehood was greater outside the Fourth Division.