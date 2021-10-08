October 8, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Three wayward killer whales that have languished for weeks in an Alaska river — perhaps lost and confused — are facing a potentially life-threatening situation: the icing over and freezing of their new fresh-water home. The whales, appearing lethargic, have been swimming in the Nushagak River in southwest Alaska for about three weeks in what federal biologists say is an unprecedented trek for Alaska killer whales.
So far, the whales have shown no strong desire to leave the river and that could mean trouble in coming weeks. The river is expected to freeze by the end of the month. In the meantime, water levels in the Nushagak will continue to drop with the arrival of cold weather because there will be less snow and glacier melt entering the river.
25 YEARS AGO
October 8, 1996 — OSLO — The United States and Norway have agreed to provide technical aid and financing to help Russia dispose of nuclear submarine reactors and other radioactive waste that was dumped in the Barents and Kara seas by the Soviet Union.
The Norwegian initiative stems from fear of a nuclear accident or the slow poisoning of one of the world’s richest fishing zones, which is also home to Russia’s Northern Fleet.
50 YEARS AGO
October 8, 1971 — Alaska Federation of Natives President Don Wright this morning charged delegates to the sixth annual AFN convention with mandating the last significant input on a Native land claims settlement. Wright delivered the keynote address at the first day of the three-day convention.
He told delegates, “Today we’re taking perhaps the largest step of Alaska Natives and American native peoples since Custer’s last stand...We have the responsibility of leading not only the Alaska Natives but the State of Alaska and Indian people across the country.
75 YEARS AGO
October 8, 1946 — A steady stream of voters kept pencil points hot in the four voting booths at the city hall today as citizens of Fairbanks cast their votes in the biennial general election.
At 3 p.m. the registrations in the polling books totaled 680 and a line of two dozen or so was queued around the clerks’ and judges’ table waiting to get into booths to mark their ballots.