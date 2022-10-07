10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — Three killer whales have made an unprecedented trek into a freshwater river in Southwest, a rare move for the saltwater mammals, federal officials said Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
10 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 2012 — ANCHORAGE — Three killer whales have made an unprecedented trek into a freshwater river in Southwest, a rare move for the saltwater mammals, federal officials said Thursday.
Barbara Mahoney, a biologist with the National Marine Fisheries Service in Anchorage, said it was the first time the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has received a report of killer whales being in fresh water in the state.
25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1997 — They were into body piercing. The women worked as hard as the men. They knew how to avoid starvation. And the men could crack seal bones with their teeth. The ancestors of Yupik and Inupiaq villagers living on Golovin Bay, on the Seward Peninsula southeast of Nome, are a little less mysterious with the recent completion of a research project by anthropologists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Last spring, professor Richard Scott and his team of four graduate students gained special permission from the people of Golovin Bay to study the collection. They measured, weighed and analyzed the skeletal remains of about 150 individuals taken from Golovin Bay graves during the 1920s and 1930s by collectors working for the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1972 — ANCHORAGE — Maj. Gen. Charles M. Gettys, who will assume command of the U.S. Army, Alaska, today was scheduled to receive honors this morning at both Elmendorf Air Force Base and Ft. Richardson.
The first event was a Joint Honors ceremony at Headquarters Alaskan Command; the second was the Army honors in front of the new commander’s headquarters on post followed by a reception for General and Mrs. Gettys and invited guests.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 7, 1947 — Alaska, purchased from Russia in 1867 and made a Territory in 1912, will vote tomorrow on whether it wants to enter the Union as a 49th or 50th state. Voters will answer the question: “Are you in favor of statehood for Alaska?”
The statehood issue shares the attention of voters who will simultaneously be choosing their next delegate to Congress, Territorial treasurer and commissioner of labor and divisional senators and representatives to the Alaska Legislature.