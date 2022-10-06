Oct. 6, 2012 — SAN FRANCISCO — Suddenly, the next version of the iPhone doesn’t seem so important. It’s time to mourn Steve Jobs, the Silicon Valley maestro who always seemed to hit the right note as he transformed Apple Inc. into technology’s greatest hits factory.
It didn’t take long for the people who loved their iPhones, iPods, iPads and Macs to begin gathering to pay their respects to the man who made it all happen.
Oct. 6, 1997 —ANCHORAGE — Tired of the feeling that politicians aren’t listening to them, Alaska’s leading Native organization is spending $65,000 to register new voters and get them to the polls next month.
The Alaska Federation of Natives is hoping an MTV-style television commercial featuring two elderly Inupiat women and a scheduled concert will help convince young Natives to flex their political muscle.
Oct. 6, 1972 — WASHINGTON — Alaskan Eskimos have filed suit challenging state ownership of the oil-rich North Slope and seeking to invalidate Alaska’s $912 million sale of North Slope oil leases.
The Arctic Slope Native Association filed the suit in District Court here Tuesday against Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton and other officials of the Interior Department.
Oct. 6, 1947 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from Oct. 5, 1947 — SEATTLE — Alaska, with the “pioneering years” behind, has reached an era of “good times” with prospects of immense growth, but statehood in the immediate future would be too costly, Austin E. “Cap” Lathrop, Fairbanks financier and civic leader, said today.
On his 81st birthday, he took time out from a busy schedule today to explain his opposition to the proposal which will be voted upon in an advisory referendum in the Territory next Tuesday. His business trip here includes arrangements to send food supplies north.